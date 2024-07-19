Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,982. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

