Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 301,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 342,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,730,169.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

