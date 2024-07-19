International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.51 and its 200-day moving average is $178.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

