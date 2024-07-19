International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.68

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.
International Distributions Services Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
