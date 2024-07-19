Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.89.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $416.14 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 300,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,637,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.1% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

