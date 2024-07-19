Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
ICLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 35,816 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.