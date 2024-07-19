Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

ICLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 35,816 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

