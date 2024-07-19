Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.42

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 17154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.