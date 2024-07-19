Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.42

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 17154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 164,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

