Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,514,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,260,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.52. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.