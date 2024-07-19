Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 19th (ACN, ANAB, ARM, BCH, CATY, EPR, FBMS, FTS, GLPI, HOV)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 19th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

