Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Up 1.7%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

About Investor AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.