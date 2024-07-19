Investors Buy Large Volume of Pinterest Put Options (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 39,569 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,100 put options.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. 7,705,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

