Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 9.1%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.22. 16,181,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 12,001,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

