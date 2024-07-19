iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.63

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSBGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 1029992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

