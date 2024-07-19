iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.63

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 1029992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.