iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.63

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 1029992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

