iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,134 shares during the period. P E Global LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. 7,735,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,567. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

