iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 139,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 301,500 shares.The stock last traded at $80.02 and had previously closed at $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after buying an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,471,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,029,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.