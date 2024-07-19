iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 139,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 301,500 shares.The stock last traded at $80.02 and had previously closed at $80.20.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.