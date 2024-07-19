iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 154,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.31. 115,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,811. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.60.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.