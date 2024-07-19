iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTI stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

