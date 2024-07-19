iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.32 and last traded at $111.62. Approximately 5,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.56.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF makes up 8.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 7.92% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

