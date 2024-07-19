iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,740,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Valence8 US LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 213,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,598,000. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.51. 901,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,788. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

