iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,315 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

