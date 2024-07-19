iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Cut by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $52,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

