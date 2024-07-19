iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.24. 654,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.