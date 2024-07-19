iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.89. 237,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,853. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
