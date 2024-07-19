iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after purchasing an additional 648,150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after purchasing an additional 803,988 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,005,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

