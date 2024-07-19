iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 227,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 91,282 shares.The stock last traded at $67.38 and had previously closed at $66.59.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

