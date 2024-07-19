Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 14,381,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,374,082. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

