J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 16th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

