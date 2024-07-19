Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $206,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.49. 36,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,151. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

