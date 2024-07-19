JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.2% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.61. 2,405,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $101.13 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

