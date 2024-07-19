JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $1 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.03.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.23. The stock had a trading volume of 110,708,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,776,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

