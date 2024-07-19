JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $601,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $172.36. 291,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.50. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

