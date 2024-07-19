JBR Co Financial Management Inc Invests $317,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 390,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

