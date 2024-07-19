JBR Co Financial Management Inc Sells 261 Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc cut its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned 0.31% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $452,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTH stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.27. 22,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $162.97 and a twelve month high of $213.07. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

