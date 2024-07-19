JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.54

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.54 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.58). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 118.70 ($1.54), with a volume of 23,272,623 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 165 ($2.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.00) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.23) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.75 ($7.09).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,022.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Darren M. Shapland bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($57,580.08). Company insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.