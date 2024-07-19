Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.32

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,636.66 or 1.00001717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011835 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00075320 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00165986 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

