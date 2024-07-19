Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Gap Down to $3.57

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.40. Jin Medical International shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 152,536 shares traded.

Jin Medical International Trading Down 12.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

