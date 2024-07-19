JMP Securities Boosts Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $12.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

RITM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RITM

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 378,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,836,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $53,025,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.