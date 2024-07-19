Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JNJ. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $374.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.