JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $300.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

EFX traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.43. The stock had a trading volume of 269,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.24 and a 200 day moving average of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 271.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

