JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $211.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $209.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 32,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

