JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $215.87 and last traded at $215.87. 2,435,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,241,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day moving average is $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

