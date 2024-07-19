JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $464.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $461.00 to $464.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $480.44.

Shares of GS stock opened at $486.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.51 and a 200-day moving average of $420.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $509.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after purchasing an additional 743,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 406,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

