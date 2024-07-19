JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,843,000 after buying an additional 703,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,286,000 after buying an additional 573,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,367. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

