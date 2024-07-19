JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Declares GBX 1.05 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JARA stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 72 ($0.93). 83,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,340. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83.40 ($1.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £151.24 million, a P/E ratio of -812.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.43.

