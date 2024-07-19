JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Trimmed by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,012 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 203,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 465,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,641. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

