K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.00

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.14), with a volume of 24165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.23).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.49.

Insider Activity at K3 Business Technology Group

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($9,920.89). 35.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

