KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 4,445,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,767,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

