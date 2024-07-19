Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in June

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,900 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,199.9 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.