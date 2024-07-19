Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in June

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,900 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,199.9 days.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.