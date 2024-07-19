Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 26,665,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,058,193. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan
In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.