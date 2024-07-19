Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Raised to Buy at Argus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMI. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

